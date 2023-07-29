GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 17.2%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,173,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 702,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$83.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

