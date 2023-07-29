Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Down 5%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 million and a PE ratio of 21.00.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

