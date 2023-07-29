Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,506 shares of company stock worth $4,356,666. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

