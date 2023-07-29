Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,066 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

