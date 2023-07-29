Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APD opened at $303.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

