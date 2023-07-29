Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PAVE stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

