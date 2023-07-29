Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $198.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

