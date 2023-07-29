Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GECCN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

