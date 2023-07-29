Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCNGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GECCN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.