Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.
Great Lakes Graphite Trading Up ∞
The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
