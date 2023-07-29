GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 739,424 shares.
GRIT Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £236,600.00, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of -0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.04.
About GRIT Investment Trust
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
