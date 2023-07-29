Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of GPAGF stock remained flat at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Gruma has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

