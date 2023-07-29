Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 38,785 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.23. 20,668,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,130,518. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

