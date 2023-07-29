Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.85

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLFDY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Halfords Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

Halfords Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.1566 dividend. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

