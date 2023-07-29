Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.85

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLFDY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halfords Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.