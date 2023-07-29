Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $829.72

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.72 ($10.64) and traded as high as GBX 903.20 ($11.58). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 897 ($11.50), with a volume of 855,473 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.26) to GBX 1,230 ($15.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.90) to GBX 880 ($11.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.11 ($13.68).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 822.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

