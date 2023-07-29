Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.34

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.34 and traded as low as $17.40. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 7,486 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Kevin L. Riley acquired 2,712 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $135,752. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

