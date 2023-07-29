HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.05

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.05 and traded as high as $63.15. HCI Group shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 43,872 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.87.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.41. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $129.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -32.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

