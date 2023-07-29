Head to Head Analysis: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.44 billion 0.75 $709.50 million $1.06 24.79 Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 1,762.36 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 5 1 0 1.88 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $28.95, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 3.06% 5.44% 2.35% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Mangoceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

