Head to Head Comparison: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) & Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 1.39% 7.61% 3.85% Steel Connect 4.35% -163.46% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 1.04 $8.95 million $0.42 78.52 Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.30 -$10.97 million $0.84 11.09

Volatility & Risk

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Criteo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Criteo has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Criteo and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company also provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. The company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

