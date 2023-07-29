Head to Head Contrast: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) versus Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and Grab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.52 -$2.48 million N/A N/A Grab $1.43 billion 9.83 -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -9.64

Rimini Street has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rimini Street and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grab 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.89%. Grab has a consensus target price of $3.91, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Grab.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 0.02% -40.84% 8.26% Grab -86.94% -22.08% -15.84%

Summary

Rimini Street beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

