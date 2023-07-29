Herald Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAND traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. 246,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

