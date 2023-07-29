Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,150 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.95% of Quantum worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QMCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 185,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,819.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,763 shares of company stock worth $244,277. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

