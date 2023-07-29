Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases 12,600 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up about 1.9% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,592,000 after purchasing an additional 110,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,911,000 after buying an additional 141,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.52. 281,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.