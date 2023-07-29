Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 471,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 118,578 shares.The stock last traded at $47.08 and had previously closed at $47.50.

Several research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

