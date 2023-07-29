Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Lowered to $245.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $235.59 on Friday. Hershey has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.65.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.