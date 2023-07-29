HI (HI) Trading Up 49.6% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $367,942.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00310252 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $581,734.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

