Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Shares Down 1.5%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 216,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
