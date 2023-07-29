Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Shares Down 1.5%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 216,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 235,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

