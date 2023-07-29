Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HLT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,875. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.16.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

