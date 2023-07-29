Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 157.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,198 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hims & Hers Health worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 721,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,696.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,122 shares of company stock worth $2,688,233. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

