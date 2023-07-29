Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 225,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,627. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $375.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.