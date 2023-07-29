Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $752.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 752.40 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 751 ($9.63), with a volume of 164141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741.60 ($9.51).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.16) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.00) to GBX 755 ($9.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.26) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.21, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

