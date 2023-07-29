Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $682.79

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 682.79 ($8.75) and traded as high as GBX 753.80 ($9.67). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 746 ($9.57), with a volume of 3,284,512 shares changing hands.

HWDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.00) to GBX 755 ($9.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.16) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.63).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 670.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 683.58. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

