Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:HUTCY)

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Performance
OTC:HUTCY opened at $2.33 on Friday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.
About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong
