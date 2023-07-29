Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:HUTCY)

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Performance

OTC:HUTCY opened at $2.33 on Friday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 5G, 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand. The company also provides mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech, as well as Wi-Fi and other value-added services.

