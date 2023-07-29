Hyman Charles D Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

HD stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.84. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.