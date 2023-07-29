Hyman Charles D Buys 564 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 163,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,604 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 15,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.44 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.