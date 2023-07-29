Hyman Charles D Has $2.85 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $383.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.35. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

