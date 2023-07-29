Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $458.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $435.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

