Hyman Charles D Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

