Hyman Charles D Sells 7,711 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

