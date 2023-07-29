Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBDRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 48,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.053 per share. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.