ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.63-$12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

Shares of ICLR traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.14. The stock had a trading volume of 741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

