IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 5.3%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 24,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

IDW Media Stock Down 12.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDW Media in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in IDW Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDW Media by 114,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 104,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

