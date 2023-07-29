IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $730.52

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.52 ($9.37) and traded as high as GBX 740.50 ($9.49). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.28), with a volume of 1,213,893 shares traded.

IG Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.96, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 685.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.11.

IG Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.94 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,838.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

IG Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £8,731.26 ($11,195.36). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

