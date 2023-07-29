Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Immersion Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Immersion by 98.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Immersion by 21.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Immersion stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

