Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Immersion
Immersion Trading Up 0.3 %
Immersion stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Immersion Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immersion
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.