Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.11 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.06) EPS.

Shares of PI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. 2,095,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,624. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Several brokerages have issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $37,793.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $295,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Impinj by 545.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $244,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

