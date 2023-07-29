Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.11 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ PI traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,624. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. Impinj has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Impinj by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

