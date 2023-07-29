Inlet Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 11,593,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

