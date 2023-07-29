Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.12. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 17,780 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $645,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.