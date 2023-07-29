Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.42

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 5026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Inpex Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

