Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the June 30th total of 202,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Inpixon by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inpixon by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of INPX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,165,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971,334. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 347.49% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.