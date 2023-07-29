Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Buys $19,652.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,652.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 696,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,550.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,550.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.3 %

RMCF opened at $5.91 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

